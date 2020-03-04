All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated March 4 2020 at 1:26 PM

4 Rushing Creek Court

4 Rushing Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Rushing Creek Court, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located in Trophy Club near Schools and Shopping! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car home in the excellent Northwest ISD checks off a lot of boxes. A beautiful, open-concept home with high ceilings, and near the Trophy Club Golf Course. The area is golf cart friendly and incredibly easy to highway access. Brand new paint, carpet, lighting, fence and modern updates give this home a bright and warm welcome. The kitchen is a dream with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler and generous cabinets and shelving. A family-friendly Backyard with upper deck, lower patio, and enclosed grass yard. Close to new Charles Schwab HQ, Fidelity, TDAmeritrade, Deloitte University and a short drive to DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Rushing Creek Court have any available units?
4 Rushing Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 4 Rushing Creek Court have?
Some of 4 Rushing Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Rushing Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Rushing Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Rushing Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 4 Rushing Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 4 Rushing Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 4 Rushing Creek Court offers parking.
Does 4 Rushing Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Rushing Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Rushing Creek Court have a pool?
No, 4 Rushing Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Rushing Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Rushing Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Rushing Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Rushing Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Rushing Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Rushing Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

