4 Rushing Creek Court

Located in Trophy Club near Schools and Shopping! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car home in the excellent Northwest ISD checks off a lot of boxes. A beautiful, open-concept home with high ceilings, and near the Trophy Club Golf Course. The area is golf cart friendly and incredibly easy to highway access. Brand new paint, carpet, lighting, fence and modern updates give this home a bright and warm welcome. The kitchen is a dream with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler and generous cabinets and shelving. A family-friendly Backyard with upper deck, lower patio, and enclosed grass yard. Close to new Charles Schwab HQ, Fidelity, TDAmeritrade, Deloitte University and a short drive to DFW Airport.