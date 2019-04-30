312 LAKEWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with Study. This home boasts high ceilings, fresh paint, plantation shutters, beautiful hardwood floors in living room, dining room, master bedroom and office, and NEW granite has been installed in the kitchen along with new stainless refrigerator! Enjoy your morning coffee out in the sunroom looking out onto your quiet, low maintenance back yard. This home also provides a large floored attic area with full staircase in garage. House is currently occupied by tenant through end of April.