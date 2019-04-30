All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:41 AM

312 LAKEWOOD Drive

312 Lakewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

312 Lakewood Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with Study. This home boasts high ceilings, fresh paint, plantation shutters, beautiful hardwood floors in living room, dining room, master bedroom and office, and NEW granite has been installed in the kitchen along with new stainless refrigerator! Enjoy your morning coffee out in the sunroom looking out onto your quiet, low maintenance back yard. This home also provides a large floored attic area with full staircase in garage. House is currently occupied by tenant through end of April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 LAKEWOOD Drive have any available units?
312 LAKEWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 312 LAKEWOOD Drive have?
Some of 312 LAKEWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 LAKEWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 LAKEWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 LAKEWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 312 LAKEWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 312 LAKEWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 312 LAKEWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 312 LAKEWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 LAKEWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 LAKEWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 312 LAKEWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 LAKEWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 LAKEWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 LAKEWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 LAKEWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 LAKEWOOD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 LAKEWOOD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

