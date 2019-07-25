All apartments in Trophy Club
Trophy Club, TX
3 Brook Hollow Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:40 PM

3 Brook Hollow Lane

3 Brook Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3 Brook Hollow Lane, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful executive home available to lease while exploring the recreation, shopping and dining in the area. Open floor plan for entertaining or family gatherings including 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and a media room. Large master bedroom located on the first floor and a separate home office or study round out the first floor. The three bedrooms upstairs surround the open media room providing the perfect place to gather or play. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included along with lawn maintenance. Piano can be left if desired. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Brook Hollow Lane have any available units?
3 Brook Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 3 Brook Hollow Lane have?
Some of 3 Brook Hollow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Brook Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3 Brook Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Brook Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Brook Hollow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3 Brook Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3 Brook Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 3 Brook Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Brook Hollow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Brook Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 3 Brook Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3 Brook Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3 Brook Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Brook Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Brook Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Brook Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Brook Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

