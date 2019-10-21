2814 Sherwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Now available for lease this in The Highlands at Trophy Club. Situated on a corner lot, this home offers a great open floor plan. The first story features a study with built in shelves, powder bath, formal dining room, master bedroom and family room with high vaulted ceilings opening up tot he kitchen. The second story leads to an open game room with built in desk. The remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. There are plenty of closets as well. The backyard is the perfect place to relax under the covered patio. New paint and carpet October 2019. No Pets.