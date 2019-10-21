All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 2814 Sherwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
2814 Sherwood Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:07 PM

2814 Sherwood Drive

2814 Sherwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2814 Sherwood Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Now available for lease this in The Highlands at Trophy Club. Situated on a corner lot, this home offers a great open floor plan. The first story features a study with built in shelves, powder bath, formal dining room, master bedroom and family room with high vaulted ceilings opening up tot he kitchen. The second story leads to an open game room with built in desk. The remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. There are plenty of closets as well. The backyard is the perfect place to relax under the covered patio. New paint and carpet October 2019. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Sherwood Drive have any available units?
2814 Sherwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2814 Sherwood Drive have?
Some of 2814 Sherwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Sherwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Sherwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Sherwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2814 Sherwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 2814 Sherwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Sherwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2814 Sherwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Sherwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Sherwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2814 Sherwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Sherwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2814 Sherwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Sherwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2814 Sherwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 Sherwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 Sherwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District