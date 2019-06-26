All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 2805 Mona Vale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
2805 Mona Vale Road
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:19 AM

2805 Mona Vale Road

2805 Mona Vale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2805 Mona Vale Road, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Love at first sight, located in sought after The Highlands at Trophy Club which is a short distance from the Golf Course designed by Ben Hogan. Exceptional schools. This immaculate home features a Dream Kitchen with Granite counter tops, large island, gas cooktop and open to large living room. Great for entertaining. Large comfortable master on the main floor. Step outside and you'll find an extensive covered patio with fireplace. This home also features a Media Room, Game Room and bar area with built in mini fridge. Perfect for family gatherings. Luxury throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Mona Vale Road have any available units?
2805 Mona Vale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2805 Mona Vale Road have?
Some of 2805 Mona Vale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Mona Vale Road currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Mona Vale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Mona Vale Road pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Mona Vale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 2805 Mona Vale Road offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Mona Vale Road offers parking.
Does 2805 Mona Vale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Mona Vale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Mona Vale Road have a pool?
No, 2805 Mona Vale Road does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Mona Vale Road have accessible units?
No, 2805 Mona Vale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Mona Vale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Mona Vale Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Mona Vale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 Mona Vale Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District