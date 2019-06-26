2805 Mona Vale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Love at first sight, located in sought after The Highlands at Trophy Club which is a short distance from the Golf Course designed by Ben Hogan. Exceptional schools. This immaculate home features a Dream Kitchen with Granite counter tops, large island, gas cooktop and open to large living room. Great for entertaining. Large comfortable master on the main floor. Step outside and you'll find an extensive covered patio with fireplace. This home also features a Media Room, Game Room and bar area with built in mini fridge. Perfect for family gatherings. Luxury throughout!