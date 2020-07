Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous! Granite counter tops, Stainless steel kitchen appliances, Custom cabinets, Large pantry. Lots of tiled floor. Spacious living room with fireplace. Split bedrooms. Large master. Double vanity and granite in master bathroom. Large backyard with covered patio. Storage shelving in garage. Close to schools and shopping. Pets on a case by case basis. Pictures to be replaced they do not do this property justice. Showings will start Monday 13th April