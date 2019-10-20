2725 Trophy Club Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room hot tub media room pet friendly

Perfect Trophy Club location. 5 Bedrooms,4.5 Baths , 4240 in Sq ft. Living Room, Game Room, Media Room.Two Bedrooms+Two Full Baths Downstairs, Luxurious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters,Butlers Pantry, Double Ovens, Hardwoods floors, Spa like Master Bath, Granite in All Bathrooms and Covered Patio with Large Back Yard. Near Schools and Lake Grapevine and Trophy Club Park! Rent: $3795.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs uploaded when applying. To Apply Online, Go to www.renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources, click apply for a lease, register for Free, put in Ft worth for the Market, and start your application.