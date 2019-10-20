All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated October 20 2019 at 4:39 PM

2725 Trophy Club Drive

2725 Trophy Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Trophy Club Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Perfect Trophy Club location. 5 Bedrooms,4.5 Baths , 4240 in Sq ft. Living Room, Game Room, Media Room.Two Bedrooms+Two Full Baths Downstairs, Luxurious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters,Butlers Pantry, Double Ovens, Hardwoods floors, Spa like Master Bath, Granite in All Bathrooms and Covered Patio with Large Back Yard. Near Schools and Lake Grapevine and Trophy Club Park! Rent: $3795.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs uploaded when applying. To Apply Online, Go to www.renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources, click apply for a lease, register for Free, put in Ft worth for the Market, and start your application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Trophy Club Drive have any available units?
2725 Trophy Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2725 Trophy Club Drive have?
Some of 2725 Trophy Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Trophy Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Trophy Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Trophy Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 Trophy Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2725 Trophy Club Drive offer parking?
No, 2725 Trophy Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Trophy Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Trophy Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Trophy Club Drive have a pool?
No, 2725 Trophy Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Trophy Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 2725 Trophy Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Trophy Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Trophy Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Trophy Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Trophy Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

