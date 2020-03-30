2623 Kingsford Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Live the good life with beautiful home in Trophy Club! Desirable community located near a country club with golf course designed by Ben Hogan. Find all bedrooms downstairs with second living area and media room upstairs. Dedicated study has coffered ceilings and beautiful build-in shelving. Walk into an open family and kitchen combo with dream kitchen featuring center island and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs media room includes screen. Backyard landscaping and patio for entertainment and enjoyment.