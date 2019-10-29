All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:56 AM

2529 BROADWAY Drive

2529 Broadway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2529 Broadway Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spacious and open floor plan in the desirable neighborhood of the Highlands at Trophy Club! Wonderful gourmet kitchen overlooking the family room with fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, breakfast bar and built-in hutch in the breakfast nook. Wood floors in study, formal dining, and family room. The master suite is downstairs and the master bath has jetted tub, separate shower and his&her closets. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, two baths and a large game room and separate media room, complete with a pool size yard, extended patio and arbor. Ready for new owner, close to 114, shopping, dining and DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 BROADWAY Drive have any available units?
2529 BROADWAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2529 BROADWAY Drive have?
Some of 2529 BROADWAY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 BROADWAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2529 BROADWAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 BROADWAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2529 BROADWAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 2529 BROADWAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2529 BROADWAY Drive offers parking.
Does 2529 BROADWAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 BROADWAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 BROADWAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2529 BROADWAY Drive has a pool.
Does 2529 BROADWAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2529 BROADWAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 BROADWAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 BROADWAY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 BROADWAY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2529 BROADWAY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

