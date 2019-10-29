2529 BROADWAY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Spacious and open floor plan in the desirable neighborhood of the Highlands at Trophy Club! Wonderful gourmet kitchen overlooking the family room with fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, breakfast bar and built-in hutch in the breakfast nook. Wood floors in study, formal dining, and family room. The master suite is downstairs and the master bath has jetted tub, separate shower and his&her closets. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, two baths and a large game room and separate media room, complete with a pool size yard, extended patio and arbor. Ready for new owner, close to 114, shopping, dining and DFW Airport.