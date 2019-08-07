236 Oak Hill Drive

Amenities

Updated 5 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms and a great view out front! Great location nestled within the Oak Hill neighborhood, which is surrounded by the golf course. Lots of amenities in this home, including hardwood floors, granite counters, fresh paint, plantation shutters, and more! The elegant master bath features new tile, jetted tub, new vanities, and built-ins in the master closet. There are three separate living spaces, one is a huge upstairs loft with wood floors. A nice floor plan with large, split bedrooms. Excellent public schools nearby. Also, just minutes from the Country Club, Trophy Club pool, grocery store, public parks, and youth sports fields. Pets on a case by case basis.