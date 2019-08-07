All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:42 AM

236 Oak Hill Drive

236 Oak Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

236 Oak Hill Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 5 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms and a great view out front! Great location nestled within the Oak Hill neighborhood, which is surrounded by the golf course. Lots of amenities in this home, including hardwood floors, granite counters, fresh paint, plantation shutters, and more! The elegant master bath features new tile, jetted tub, new vanities, and built-ins in the master closet. There are three separate living spaces, one is a huge upstairs loft with wood floors. A nice floor plan with large, split bedrooms. Excellent public schools nearby. Also, just minutes from the Country Club, Trophy Club pool, grocery store, public parks, and youth sports fields. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Oak Hill Drive have any available units?
236 Oak Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 236 Oak Hill Drive have?
Some of 236 Oak Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Oak Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
236 Oak Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Oak Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 Oak Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 236 Oak Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 236 Oak Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 236 Oak Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Oak Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Oak Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 236 Oak Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 236 Oak Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 236 Oak Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Oak Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Oak Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Oak Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Oak Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

