22 Sonora Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3-2-2 in Trophy Club, NWISD! Spacious rooms, open layout, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large baths and so much more! This open floor plan boasts two living areas, two dining, a gas-woodburning fireplace, great kitchen with mosaic tiled backsplash, gas stove, center island and loads of storage. Large master suite has high ceilings, an 8x10 WI closet and a bright bath with separate vanities, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, second bath with dual sinks, arched windows, covered porch, open patio and more with easy access to highways and Grapevine Lake! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.