Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
22 Sonora Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:08 PM

22 Sonora Drive

22 Sonora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22 Sonora Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3-2-2 in Trophy Club, NWISD! Spacious rooms, open layout, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large baths and so much more! This open floor plan boasts two living areas, two dining, a gas-woodburning fireplace, great kitchen with mosaic tiled backsplash, gas stove, center island and loads of storage. Large master suite has high ceilings, an 8x10 WI closet and a bright bath with separate vanities, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, second bath with dual sinks, arched windows, covered porch, open patio and more with easy access to highways and Grapevine Lake! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Sonora Drive have any available units?
22 Sonora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 22 Sonora Drive have?
Some of 22 Sonora Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Sonora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22 Sonora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Sonora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22 Sonora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 22 Sonora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22 Sonora Drive offers parking.
Does 22 Sonora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Sonora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Sonora Drive have a pool?
No, 22 Sonora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22 Sonora Drive have accessible units?
No, 22 Sonora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Sonora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Sonora Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Sonora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Sonora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

