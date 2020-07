207 Durango Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

WELCOME HOME TO TROPHY CLUB !!WONDERFUL LOCATION!WALK TO ALL THREE AWARDED SCHOOLS!BIKE PATH AROUND FISHING POND AT END OF YOUR STREET!MARSHALL CREEK DIRT BIKE TRACK,HIKING,BOAT ACCESS,DORBA TRAILS JUST MINUTES AWAY! QUICK ACCESS TO SOUTHLAKE SHOPS!NEWER WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORING THRU OUT, RECENTLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT ALONG W DESIGNER GRANITE,NEWER DISHWASHER, STOVE TOP AND VENT HOOD*LARGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN W MODERN COUNTER HEIGHT GRANITE FOR OPENNESS TO LV*HUGE MB HAS UPDATED SHOWER AND SUPER SIZE CLOSET*ONE OWNER PRIDE THROUGHOUT !FLEXIBLE HIGHLAND HOME PLAN, STUDY COULD BE 4TH BD OR LA COULD BE FORMAL DINING*YARD MAINTENANCE & HOA DUES INCLUDED!PETS UPON APPROVAL* AGENT IS OWNERS WIFE