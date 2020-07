Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 3 bath home with two Master Suites. Large open windows allow plenty of natural light in the home. Upon entering you will find the perfect flex room for any of your needs, it could be an office, playroom, or dinning room. The heart of the home is the living space that is large enough to accommodate you and all your guests. Kitchen has stainless steal appliances, kitchen peninsula for a couple of bar stools and a large eat in area.