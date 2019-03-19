All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

194 Durango Drive

194 Durango Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

194 Durango Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Lease or purchase this well maintained home on large corner lot in the Lakes of Trophy Club. Functional floor plan with open living & large room sizes. New flooring, huge kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cook top, convection oven, large island & an abundance of custom cabinetry. Comfortable master retreat with bay window, garden tub & custom shower with body spray jets. Secondary bedrooms are all served by extended Jack N Jill bath with 3 sinks. Spacious upstairs bonus room could be game room or media room. Study with french doors. CAT5 wiring throughout & surround in both living spaces. Easy walk to top rated Beck ES, Medlin MS & Byron Nelson HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Durango Drive have any available units?
194 Durango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 194 Durango Drive have?
Some of 194 Durango Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Durango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
194 Durango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Durango Drive pet-friendly?
No, 194 Durango Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 194 Durango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 194 Durango Drive offers parking.
Does 194 Durango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Durango Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Durango Drive have a pool?
No, 194 Durango Drive does not have a pool.
Does 194 Durango Drive have accessible units?
No, 194 Durango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Durango Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 Durango Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Durango Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Durango Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

