194 Durango Drive

Amenities
Lease or purchase this well maintained home on large corner lot in the Lakes of Trophy Club. Functional floor plan with open living & large room sizes. New flooring, huge kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cook top, convection oven, large island & an abundance of custom cabinetry. Comfortable master retreat with bay window, garden tub & custom shower with body spray jets. Secondary bedrooms are all served by extended Jack N Jill bath with 3 sinks. Spacious upstairs bonus room could be game room or media room. Study with french doors. CAT5 wiring throughout & surround in both living spaces. Easy walk to top rated Beck ES, Medlin MS & Byron Nelson HS.