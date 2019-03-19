194 Durango Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Lease or purchase this well maintained home on large corner lot in the Lakes of Trophy Club. Functional floor plan with open living & large room sizes. New flooring, huge kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cook top, convection oven, large island & an abundance of custom cabinetry. Comfortable master retreat with bay window, garden tub & custom shower with body spray jets. Secondary bedrooms are all served by extended Jack N Jill bath with 3 sinks. Spacious upstairs bonus room could be game room or media room. Study with french doors. CAT5 wiring throughout & surround in both living spaces. Easy walk to top rated Beck ES, Medlin MS & Byron Nelson HS.