191 Durango Drive

Amenities
The spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage two-story home is situated on a large cul de sac lot with a pool! From the well-equipped kitchen that features stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops with island, and a walk in pantry that every cook will LOVE! Rich dark hardwood floors through out the downstairs and master bedroom, dining room and family room. The oversize bonus-game room over the garage is a perfect retreat when your not outside enjoying the pebble tech pool and large yard. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Lawn and Pool care are included in the rent! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. TC has top-rated schools, plenty of walking trails, community pools, parks, and a dog park!