Trophy Club, TX
191 Durango Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:02 AM

191 Durango Drive

191 Durango Drive · No Longer Available
Location

191 Durango Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage two-story home is situated on a large cul de sac lot with a pool! From the well-equipped kitchen that features stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops with island, and a walk in pantry that every cook will LOVE! Rich dark hardwood floors through out the downstairs and master bedroom, dining room and family room. The oversize bonus-game room over the garage is a perfect retreat when your not outside enjoying the pebble tech pool and large yard. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Lawn and Pool care are included in the rent! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. TC has top-rated schools, plenty of walking trails, community pools, parks, and a dog park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Durango Drive have any available units?
191 Durango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 191 Durango Drive have?
Some of 191 Durango Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Durango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
191 Durango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Durango Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 Durango Drive is pet friendly.
Does 191 Durango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 191 Durango Drive offers parking.
Does 191 Durango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 Durango Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Durango Drive have a pool?
Yes, 191 Durango Drive has a pool.
Does 191 Durango Drive have accessible units?
No, 191 Durango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Durango Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Durango Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Durango Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Durango Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

