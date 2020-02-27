15609 Pioneer Bluff Trail

Amenities

Luxurious 4/3.5/2 in Roanoke! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL -$250 off first month's rent with signed lease by 2-15!!

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath in the sought-after subdivision of Bluffview! The open concept design includes hardwood flooring throughout most of the home with a ton of natural light and stone fireplace in living room with gas logs! Enjoy the luxury finishes in the kitchen with granite countertops, dark stained cabinets, large island, built-in desk, stainless steel appliances, pots & pan drawers, a pull out waste basket, a water filtration system & water softener! The master suite is on the 1st floor with the remaining bed & bath on the 2nd. Private backyard with covered porch is sure to be an ideal place to relax! Come see today!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



