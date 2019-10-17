All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 155 Creek Courts Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
155 Creek Courts Dr
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:17 PM

155 Creek Courts Dr

155 Creek Courts Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

155 Creek Courts Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,300 sq ft, 1 story home in Trophy Club! Living room with modern finishes: brick fireplace with wood mantle, light brown wood flooring, and wood beams on ceiling! Formal dining area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub. Spacious bedrooms throughout. Backyard with shed space! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Creek Courts Dr have any available units?
155 Creek Courts Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 155 Creek Courts Dr have?
Some of 155 Creek Courts Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Creek Courts Dr currently offering any rent specials?
155 Creek Courts Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Creek Courts Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Creek Courts Dr is pet friendly.
Does 155 Creek Courts Dr offer parking?
No, 155 Creek Courts Dr does not offer parking.
Does 155 Creek Courts Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Creek Courts Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Creek Courts Dr have a pool?
No, 155 Creek Courts Dr does not have a pool.
Does 155 Creek Courts Dr have accessible units?
No, 155 Creek Courts Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Creek Courts Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Creek Courts Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Creek Courts Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Creek Courts Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District