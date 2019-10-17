155 Creek Courts Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application and admin fee!**



Wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,300 sq ft, 1 story home in Trophy Club! Living room with modern finishes: brick fireplace with wood mantle, light brown wood flooring, and wood beams on ceiling! Formal dining area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub. Spacious bedrooms throughout. Backyard with shed space! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.