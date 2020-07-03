153 Creek Courts Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 8-1-20. Spacious 5-3-2 in Trophy Club, NWISD! 2 fabulous masters, lovely coffered beamed ceilings, extensive molding, gorgeous hardwood flooring, fantastic sunroom, 2 large living areas, Formal dining, wet bar, great kitchen w granite countertops, stainless appliances plus a bonus wine fridge! 2nd master is perfect as a mother-in-law suite. 1st master bath has a pretty stain glass window. High ceilings, WI closets, charming details, wonderful built-ins, woodburning fireplace & so much more! Great location near Grapevine Lake, Texas Motor Speedway & the Vaquero Golf Club! Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of TX. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.