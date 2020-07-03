All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

153 Creek Courts Drive

153 Creek Courts Drive · No Longer Available
Location

153 Creek Courts Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 8-1-20. Spacious 5-3-2 in Trophy Club, NWISD! 2 fabulous masters, lovely coffered beamed ceilings, extensive molding, gorgeous hardwood flooring, fantastic sunroom, 2 large living areas, Formal dining, wet bar, great kitchen w granite countertops, stainless appliances plus a bonus wine fridge! 2nd master is perfect as a mother-in-law suite. 1st master bath has a pretty stain glass window. High ceilings, WI closets, charming details, wonderful built-ins, woodburning fireplace & so much more! Great location near Grapevine Lake, Texas Motor Speedway & the Vaquero Golf Club! Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of TX. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Creek Courts Drive have any available units?
153 Creek Courts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 153 Creek Courts Drive have?
Some of 153 Creek Courts Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Creek Courts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
153 Creek Courts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Creek Courts Drive pet-friendly?
No, 153 Creek Courts Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 153 Creek Courts Drive offer parking?
Yes, 153 Creek Courts Drive offers parking.
Does 153 Creek Courts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Creek Courts Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Creek Courts Drive have a pool?
No, 153 Creek Courts Drive does not have a pool.
Does 153 Creek Courts Drive have accessible units?
No, 153 Creek Courts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Creek Courts Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Creek Courts Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Creek Courts Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Creek Courts Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

