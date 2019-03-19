15 Salida Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lots of Old World Charm in this 3-2-2 in Trophy Club. Near schools and just minutes from Grapevine Lake, this light & bright home features pretty paneling, decorative wood beams, walk-in closets and more! Spacious family room with coffered style ceilings and brick fireplace is open to the formal dining room with chair molding and bay windows which could be used as a GREAT office! Open kitchen has breakfast nook, island and loads of cabinets for maximum storage. Large 15x13 master suite has vaulted ceilings and a private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in shower and a skylight for natural sunshine! All secondaries have large closets. Separate utility room, nice backyard, sprinkler system & lovely trees.