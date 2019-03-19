All apartments in Trophy Club
Trophy Club, TX
15 Salida Drive
15 Salida Drive

15 Salida Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15 Salida Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Lots of Old World Charm in this 3-2-2 in Trophy Club. Near schools and just minutes from Grapevine Lake, this light & bright home features pretty paneling, decorative wood beams, walk-in closets and more! Spacious family room with coffered style ceilings and brick fireplace is open to the formal dining room with chair molding and bay windows which could be used as a GREAT office! Open kitchen has breakfast nook, island and loads of cabinets for maximum storage. Large 15x13 master suite has vaulted ceilings and a private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in shower and a skylight for natural sunshine! All secondaries have large closets. Separate utility room, nice backyard, sprinkler system & lovely trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Salida Drive have any available units?
15 Salida Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 15 Salida Drive have?
Some of 15 Salida Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Salida Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Salida Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Salida Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Salida Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 15 Salida Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 Salida Drive offers parking.
Does 15 Salida Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Salida Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Salida Drive have a pool?
No, 15 Salida Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 Salida Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Salida Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Salida Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Salida Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Salida Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Salida Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

