Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths home overlooking a stunning view to golf course and fountains. Recent updated wood floor through out. Granite counter top. Stainless stain appliances. Spacious Living with numerous built-ins, high ceilings with skylights. Both Master down & Bedroom upstairs has it owns bathroom and balcony facing Golf Course and pond. Exemplary Northwest ISD! Easy access to major highway. Minutes to down town Roanoke and Southlake Town Square.