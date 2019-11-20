103 Skyline Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 4-3.5-3 w Pool in Trophy Club, NW ISD! Pool service included! Two master suites, spacious rooms, tray ceilings, arched doorways, desirable neighborhood & so much more! Lovely entry boasts a classic Study & pretty Formal dining w wainscoting. Large family room has views to the sparkling pool & opens to the kitchen w breakfast area, Energy Star appliances, stylish tempered glass vent & loads of storage. !st master suite down has pool entrance & an inviting bath w marble floors, dual vanities, soaking tub & WI shower. Upstairs you will find the second master, Media room, two additional bedrooms and baths. Backyard oasis with pool & spa, 3 car garage with carpet and HVAC, near Country Club and GV Lake. No smoking. Minimum credit score 650 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.