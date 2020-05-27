All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:49 AM

10 Riviera Court

10 Riviera Court · No Longer Available
Location

10 Riviera Court, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this one of a kind Golf Course home in desirable Trophy Club. This Retreat has Panoramic views of the 15th hole of The Hogan Golf Course-The only course designed by legendary Golfer Ben Hogan. Great diving Pool with waterfall features. Open floor plan. 3 living, 4 Bedrooms split for privacy. 3 full Baths. Kitchen with Breakfast bar & granite counter tops. Master Suite Fireplace, jetted tub, linen closet, walk-in closet, separate shower & dual sinks & vanities. Flooring: Travertine, Ceramic, laminate & carpet-was recently replaced. Beautiful open entry living area, Huge for dining.Lovely landscaping with full sprinkler system. Wet Bar opens to Oversized covered patio-great for entertaining. Many upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Riviera Court have any available units?
10 Riviera Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 10 Riviera Court have?
Some of 10 Riviera Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Riviera Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Riviera Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Riviera Court pet-friendly?
No, 10 Riviera Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 10 Riviera Court offer parking?
Yes, 10 Riviera Court offers parking.
Does 10 Riviera Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Riviera Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Riviera Court have a pool?
Yes, 10 Riviera Court has a pool.
Does 10 Riviera Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Riviera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Riviera Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Riviera Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Riviera Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Riviera Court does not have units with air conditioning.

