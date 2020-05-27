10 Riviera Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy this one of a kind Golf Course home in desirable Trophy Club. This Retreat has Panoramic views of the 15th hole of The Hogan Golf Course-The only course designed by legendary Golfer Ben Hogan. Great diving Pool with waterfall features. Open floor plan. 3 living, 4 Bedrooms split for privacy. 3 full Baths. Kitchen with Breakfast bar & granite counter tops. Master Suite Fireplace, jetted tub, linen closet, walk-in closet, separate shower & dual sinks & vanities. Flooring: Travertine, Ceramic, laminate & carpet-was recently replaced. Beautiful open entry living area, Huge for dining.Lovely landscaping with full sprinkler system. Wet Bar opens to Oversized covered patio-great for entertaining. Many upgrades!