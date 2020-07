Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home home located on Travis Ranch about a mile and half away from Lake Ray Hubbard. This property has a large living area that will be great for entertaining. Large kitchen with plenty of counter and storage space. The Master features a large garden tub, dual vanities and a separate shower. Property includes a office located at the front of the home and a large backyard.$500 off 1st month's rent with approved credit.