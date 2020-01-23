All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:13 PM

1109 Grimes Drive

1109 Grimes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Grimes Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with split bedroom arrangement. Open Kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, Island breakfast bar, walk-in pantry. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout main areas. C-tile in the kitchens and bath areas. Spacious master suite with dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower, and walk-in closet! Make this yours today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

