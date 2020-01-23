1109 Grimes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with split bedroom arrangement. Open Kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, Island breakfast bar, walk-in pantry. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout main areas. C-tile in the kitchens and bath areas. Spacious master suite with dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower, and walk-in closet! Make this yours today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

