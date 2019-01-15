All apartments in Tomball
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:34 PM

31402 Spica Street

31402 Spica Street · No Longer Available
Location

31402 Spica Street, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to 31402 Spica St in North Star Estates. This grand 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, & oversized 2 car garage is a gem sitting on a big quarter acre(+) lot w/ a sparkling pool! The home opens up to a formal dining & a study/flex space & goes forward into a spacious living area with high ceilings & fireplace. This large open concept plan opens up the brunch, kitchen & living all together while overlooking the backyard & pool w/ spa. The master retreat is huge with it's own sitting area, fireplace, & 10x8 walk-in closet. It has 4 large bedrooms upstairs along with a big game/flex area. There's plenty of built ins and closet space throughout the home & you're only a few short minutes to 249 & all the surrounding amenities. Make your appointment to view this fantastic home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31402 Spica Street have any available units?
31402 Spica Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 31402 Spica Street have?
Some of 31402 Spica Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31402 Spica Street currently offering any rent specials?
31402 Spica Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31402 Spica Street pet-friendly?
No, 31402 Spica Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tomball.
Does 31402 Spica Street offer parking?
Yes, 31402 Spica Street offers parking.
Does 31402 Spica Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31402 Spica Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31402 Spica Street have a pool?
Yes, 31402 Spica Street has a pool.
Does 31402 Spica Street have accessible units?
No, 31402 Spica Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31402 Spica Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31402 Spica Street has units with dishwashers.

