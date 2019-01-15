31402 Spica Street

Amenities

Welcome to 31402 Spica St in North Star Estates. This grand 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, & oversized 2 car garage is a gem sitting on a big quarter acre(+) lot w/ a sparkling pool! The home opens up to a formal dining & a study/flex space & goes forward into a spacious living area with high ceilings & fireplace. This large open concept plan opens up the brunch, kitchen & living all together while overlooking the backyard & pool w/ spa. The master retreat is huge with it's own sitting area, fireplace, & 10x8 walk-in closet. It has 4 large bedrooms upstairs along with a big game/flex area. There's plenty of built ins and closet space throughout the home & you're only a few short minutes to 249 & all the surrounding amenities. Make your appointment to view this fantastic home today!