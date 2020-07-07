All apartments in Tomball
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:54 PM

1907 Scotch Pine St

1907 Scotch Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Scotch Pine Street, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

This beautiful Texas treasure home is now for sale! Tastefully redone with a country touch, this home is full of custom craftsmanship with a Cedar Barn style door, and Cedar finishes in the Garage and Master Bedroom. The custom work is accentuated with New Flooring, Fixtures, Granite countertops, Backsplash and new Cabinets that make this home ready for move-in.

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5620160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Scotch Pine St have any available units?
1907 Scotch Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
Is 1907 Scotch Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Scotch Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Scotch Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 Scotch Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 1907 Scotch Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Scotch Pine St offers parking.
Does 1907 Scotch Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Scotch Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Scotch Pine St have a pool?
No, 1907 Scotch Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Scotch Pine St have accessible units?
No, 1907 Scotch Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Scotch Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Scotch Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Scotch Pine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 Scotch Pine St does not have units with air conditioning.

