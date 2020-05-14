592 Lydia Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated basketball court

Better grab this one quickly! Brand new construction, spacious rooms with beautiful features, such as barn doors, upgraded counter tops, laundry room with sink, and wood-look tile throughout. With all this in one story, you can keep the family close! Home sits on a spacious lot with plenty of room outside for the kids to play. Rolling Creek Ranch is a newer gated community with many family friendly features. Picnic Pavilion, fishing, basketball-sport court, soccer & baseball fields. All of these fabulous features near the Historic Granbury Square and an easy commute to the Ft Worth-Dallas area.