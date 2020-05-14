All apartments in Thrall
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:35 PM

592 Lydia Lane

592 Lydia Lane · (817) 886-4308
Location

592 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX 76578

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2832 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Better grab this one quickly! Brand new construction, spacious rooms with beautiful features, such as barn doors, upgraded counter tops, laundry room with sink, and wood-look tile throughout. With all this in one story, you can keep the family close! Home sits on a spacious lot with plenty of room outside for the kids to play. Rolling Creek Ranch is a newer gated community with many family friendly features. Picnic Pavilion, fishing, basketball-sport court, soccer & baseball fields. All of these fabulous features near the Historic Granbury Square and an easy commute to the Ft Worth-Dallas area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

