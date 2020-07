Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance accessible bbq/grill business center carport cats allowed cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard dogs allowed e-payments gym internet access lobby on-site laundry online portal parking pet friendly playground pool pool table tour booking

Welcome to Alden Landing Apartment Homes in The Woodlands, TX! Here, you will find luxury featuring beautifully appointed one, two or three bedroom floor plans. Enjoy the scenic view of plants and trees on your very own oversized patios and balconies while living in one of the finest master-planned communities in the country. The kitchens found at our Woodlands, TX apartments feature stainless steel appliances and an open bar area that is perfect for entertaining. Our pet-friendly The Woodlands apartments include lavish amenities such as our walking trail along the outside of the community, a lagoon-style pool, a playground area, business center with computers and printer and a well-equipped fitness center.