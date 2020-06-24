All apartments in The Woodlands
71, Scarlet Woods Court Unit: 71

Location

71 Scarlet Woods Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH! Luxury rental with beautiful decor & all the comforts of home. Commutersdream location, minutes to I-45 & The Woodlands Town Center. Lavish Landscaping. Great kitchen with all appliances & cabinets stocked to really cook! Breakfast area with adjoining courtyard. Comfy family room w/gaslog fireplace.

This town home is conveniently located in the HEART of The Woodlands ,5 mins from I 45, 30 mins from the international airport and 30 miles from downtown Houston. This condo is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, and a 2 car attached garage .The town home is immaculately clean, beautifully furnished and decorated. for a comfortable stay . It is equipped with everything you would need!!.

It is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, plates, glasses, cooking utensils, pots, pans & cutlery, washer, dryer, central a/c & heat, ceiling fans (in all rooms),vacuum cleaner, flat screen TV s in living and master, DVD player, music system, beds, bedspreads, premium linen.and Leather couches. All Hardwood and tile flooring in living and dinning, wood floors extend upstairs as well in the hallway above. Granite counter tops in Kitchen with a brand new stainless under mount sink !! Great privacy!! Close to all exemplary schools and the park, pool. The Woodlands Mall, Market Street, pubs, library., upscale restaurants and shops, theaters are all within 5 mins driving distance.One check pays for EVERYTHING!! Rent includes cable TV, Wireless internet, gas electric , water, trash pickup and lawn care.

$ 2000 monthly Furnished with all UTILITIES including electric, water, gas,cable TV. internet, trash pickup and lawn care

$1500 refundable deposit.

$150 non refundable pet fee if applicable

Great location for a great price!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

