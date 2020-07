Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Spacious home in the heart of Terrell Hills and located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston and desirable Alamo Heights Schools. This home features fresh paint, oak wood floors, crown molding, two living area and a study which can be converted into a 3rd bedroom. The kitchen features glass door cabinets, large pantry, dishwasher, electric stove, build-in microwave and fridge. Large yard with big mature trees, and a dog run/kennel; idea for outdoor activities/fiesta events.