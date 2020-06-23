Rent Calculator
2705 Jason Dr
2705 Jason Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2705 Jason Drive, Taylor, TX 76574
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR MOVE-IN!
Wonderful family friendly home in Taylor. Rare 4-bedroom home with large living spaces.
Open concept kitchen and living room. Eat in kitchen. Updated master bath.
Perfect spot to call home!
Text us for showing and on-line applications.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2705 Jason Dr have any available units?
2705 Jason Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Taylor, TX
.
What amenities does 2705 Jason Dr have?
Some of 2705 Jason Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2705 Jason Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Jason Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Jason Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Jason Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Taylor
.
Does 2705 Jason Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Jason Dr offers parking.
Does 2705 Jason Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Jason Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Jason Dr have a pool?
No, 2705 Jason Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Jason Dr have accessible units?
No, 2705 Jason Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Jason Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Jason Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 Jason Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2705 Jason Dr has units with air conditioning.
