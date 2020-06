1036 E Oaklawn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace game room carpet

GREAT 4-3-3 HOME ON ONE ACRE ESTATE. ENTERTAINERS BACKYARD PARADISE WITH

HUGE SPARKLING POOL AND PALM TREES! HUGE PATIO DECK. KITCHEN HAS ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS - WORK ISLAND. HUE LIVING AREA, KITCHEN OVERLOOKS BACK YARD. ADDTNL UPSTAIRS HUGE GAMEROOM. ALL NEW CARPET. FORNEY ISD ONE OF VERY BEST.



LEASE CRITERIA: $50 APP FEE ALL ADULTS, 18+ YRS.



TWO MOST RECENT PAY STUBS, INCOME MUST BE 3 X RENTAL, CREDIT, CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK,

NO PRIOR EVICTIONS, COPY OF ALL APPLICANTS DL. RENTAL HISTORY REQUIRED.