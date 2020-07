Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 story home for lease! 4 bedrooms 2 bath with too many upgrades to list. New water heater, roof, floors and much more! Well maintained and move in ready!!! Zone to Fort Bend schools. Fantastic corner lot with easy access to all major highways. This home is a must see!!! Schedule your private tour today.