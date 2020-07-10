Amenities

13910 Baytree Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. No pets allowed. Wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath located in Sugar Land, TX. This property has tons of space! This home has a large den, gorgeous formal dining area with bay windows, and large living area. Living space is very spacious with brick gas fireplace, view into the kitchen, and half bath downstairs. Well sized kitchen with lots of counter top space, built in stove, and great lighting. Large master bathroom downstairs with great natural lighting and attached bathroom. Master bathroom suite has large vanity, large closet, and separate shower area. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Large backyard with wonderful trees and fully fenced. Available Nov 15th. This property is a must see and will not last long! Call today: 713-249-2324 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3301437 ]