Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:59 AM

13910 Baytree Drive

13910 Baytree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13910 Baytree Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
13910 Baytree Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. No pets allowed. Wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath located in Sugar Land, TX. This property has tons of space! This home has a large den, gorgeous formal dining area with bay windows, and large living area. Living space is very spacious with brick gas fireplace, view into the kitchen, and half bath downstairs. Well sized kitchen with lots of counter top space, built in stove, and great lighting. Large master bathroom downstairs with great natural lighting and attached bathroom. Master bathroom suite has large vanity, large closet, and separate shower area. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Large backyard with wonderful trees and fully fenced. Available Nov 15th. This property is a must see and will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13910 Baytree Drive have any available units?
13910 Baytree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
Is 13910 Baytree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13910 Baytree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13910 Baytree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13910 Baytree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 13910 Baytree Drive offer parking?
No, 13910 Baytree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13910 Baytree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13910 Baytree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13910 Baytree Drive have a pool?
No, 13910 Baytree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13910 Baytree Drive have accessible units?
No, 13910 Baytree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13910 Baytree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13910 Baytree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13910 Baytree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13910 Baytree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

