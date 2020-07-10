All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:02 PM

13907 Abbey Lane

13907 Abbey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13907 Abbey Lane, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Stunning home in a great location with easy access to HWY 6 and many commute routes. Nestled in the Glen Laurel subdivision, this home features engineered wood flooring in the main areas and a wonderful open concept floorplan with a spacious family room featuring high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. There is lots of natural light throughout. You will love the island kitchen which looks out to the family room and features granite countertops, lots of storage space plus a light and bright breakfast area. The formal living and formal dining rooms are nestled at the front of the home for greater convenience. The large master suite features a bay window for lots of natural light. Enjoy a master bath featuring dual sink vanities, corner tub plus a convenient stand-up shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The upstairs offers you a large game room and three spacious secondary bedrooms plus a shared bath and secondary guest bath. Great yard for entertaining! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13907 Abbey Lane have any available units?
13907 Abbey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 13907 Abbey Lane have?
Some of 13907 Abbey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13907 Abbey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13907 Abbey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13907 Abbey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13907 Abbey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 13907 Abbey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13907 Abbey Lane offers parking.
Does 13907 Abbey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13907 Abbey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13907 Abbey Lane have a pool?
No, 13907 Abbey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13907 Abbey Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 13907 Abbey Lane has accessible units.
Does 13907 Abbey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13907 Abbey Lane has units with dishwashers.

