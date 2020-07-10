13907 Abbey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Stunning home in a great location with easy access to HWY 6 and many commute routes. Nestled in the Glen Laurel subdivision, this home features engineered wood flooring in the main areas and a wonderful open concept floorplan with a spacious family room featuring high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. There is lots of natural light throughout. You will love the island kitchen which looks out to the family room and features granite countertops, lots of storage space plus a light and bright breakfast area. The formal living and formal dining rooms are nestled at the front of the home for greater convenience. The large master suite features a bay window for lots of natural light. Enjoy a master bath featuring dual sink vanities, corner tub plus a convenient stand-up shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The upstairs offers you a large game room and three spacious secondary bedrooms plus a shared bath and secondary guest bath. Great yard for entertaining! A must see!