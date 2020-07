Amenities

Charming one story, two-bedroom, one-bathroom home located in the old historical part of Sugar Land. Tons of updates in Sep 2019. Recently painted inside and out (Sep 2019), Installed 2" faux window blinds, updated bathroom, recently installed cooktop, and microwave. No carpet anywhere in the house. You will enjoy this home's large backyard: great for entertainment. Must show this home to your picky clients!