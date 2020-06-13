/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 AM
143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
23 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
16 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
15 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
17 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1344 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford
Alief
46 Units Available
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1321 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Alief
7 Units Available
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1213 sqft
Great resident care with fresh cookies baked daily. Two pools for cooling off in the summer. Just one mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8.
3 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
8 Units Available
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1167 sqft
Matthew Ridge is a wonderfully affordable community highlighting the best of everything you're lookng for in an apartment home. Matthew Ridge includes many of the "extras" that make life extraordinarily enjoyable.
Greater Fondren Southwest
9 Units Available
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1247 sqft
Enjoy Southwest Houston living at its finest at Sunswept Townhomes. We offer one, two, and three bedroom townhomes with a large selection of fantastic amenities.
33 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Alief
12 Units Available
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
15 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
7 Units Available
Foundations at Austin Colony
1800 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1153 sqft
Expansive kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Fitness center and full-sized sport court. Less than a mile to First Colony Mall and I-69.
32 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1438 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
31 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1511 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
18 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1338 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
21 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Westbury
92 Units Available
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$980
1221 sqft
An excellent location near public transportation and parks. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, new appliances, and internet access. Two playgrounds, ample parking, and green space. Smoke-free and wheelchair accessible.
Sharpstown
11 Units Available
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1092 sqft
A bright and cheery, pet-friendly apartment located conveniently in the heart of Southwest Houston. Gardens at Bissonnet is filled with extras, including a gated pool, on-site laundry and car port.
Greater Fondren Southwest
37 Units Available
Bankside Village
6425 Bankside Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1236 sqft
Bedrooms with walk-in closets. Resort-style pool with sun deck and hot tub. Just over a mile to the Braes Bayou Trail.
Braeburn
8 Units Available
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Relaxing poolside retreat in a cozy complex east of Brays Bayou Greenway Trail. Pet friendly units have dishwashers, walk-in closets, and bathtubs. On-site business center, carport, clubhouse, and swimming pool.
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
