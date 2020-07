Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath available for lease in sought after Wylie ISD. Beautifully updated with new wood floors throughout the house, no carpet. Kitchen updated with all new SS appliances. Brand New 16 Seer Trane HVAC system installed in July 2019. Beautiful Staircase leads to a Game Room and three oversized bedrooms upstairs. Large upstairs bedroom can be used as a second Master Bedroom. Relax in a large pool and covered patio in an enormous backyard. This house has it all!