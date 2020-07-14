Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool hot tub package receiving cats allowed garage parking bbq/grill e-payments internet access pool table trash valet

Ravinia, nestled among stately pine and oak trees in the desirable FM 1960 West/Champions area of northwest Houston, offers luxury garden-style apartment homes in a community that blends architectural style and elegance, with a peaceful aura of natural splendor. A tastefully designed community with luxurious features and amenities unlike anything else you will encounter, is what makes Ravinia the ultimate place to call home. Experience an upgrade in living in a newly renovated apartment home featuring quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and more! Ravinia is near many quality restaurants with fine shopping and nearby popular entertainment destinations! Stop by today to find out why Ravinia is the perfect place to call home!