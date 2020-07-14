Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom) $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st pet $300 ($200 non-refundable), 2nd pet $200 ($100 non-refundable)
fee: $200 per pet
limit:
rent: $20/month 1st pet, $10/month 2nd pet
restrictions: Pets must be at least 6 months old. Maximum of both pets combined must be 100 lbs or less. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.