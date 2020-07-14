All apartments in Spring
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:30 AM

Ravinia

2400 Spring Rain Dr · (617) 539-2137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to $500 off of your 1st full month's rent (Selected units & lease terms)! $99 Deposit with approved credit! Waived Admin Fee
Location

2400 Spring Rain Dr, Spring, TX 77379

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1311 · Avail. Aug 20

$924

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1014 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 1015 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0734 · Avail. now

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ravinia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
garage
parking
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
pool table
trash valet
Ravinia, nestled among stately pine and oak trees in the desirable FM 1960 West/Champions area of northwest Houston, offers luxury garden-style apartment homes in a community that blends architectural style and elegance, with a peaceful aura of natural splendor. A tastefully designed community with luxurious features and amenities unlike anything else you will encounter, is what makes Ravinia the ultimate place to call home. Experience an upgrade in living in a newly renovated apartment home featuring quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and more! Ravinia is near many quality restaurants with fine shopping and nearby popular entertainment destinations! Stop by today to find out why Ravinia is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom) $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st pet $300 ($200 non-refundable), 2nd pet $200 ($100 non-refundable)
fee: $200 per pet
limit:
rent: $20/month 1st pet, $10/month 2nd pet
restrictions: Pets must be at least 6 months old. Maximum of both pets combined must be 100 lbs or less. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered parking and detached garages available. Contact the Leasing Office for more information on our parking policies.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ravinia have any available units?
Ravinia has 7 units available starting at $924 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does Ravinia have?
Some of Ravinia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ravinia currently offering any rent specials?
Ravinia is offering the following rent specials: Up to $500 off of your 1st full month's rent (Selected units & lease terms)! $99 Deposit with approved credit! Waived Admin Fee
Is Ravinia pet-friendly?
Yes, Ravinia is pet friendly.
Does Ravinia offer parking?
Yes, Ravinia offers parking.
Does Ravinia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ravinia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ravinia have a pool?
Yes, Ravinia has a pool.
Does Ravinia have accessible units?
No, Ravinia does not have accessible units.
Does Ravinia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ravinia has units with dishwashers.

