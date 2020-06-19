All apartments in Spring
Spring, TX
6234 Brookgate Dr.
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:41 PM

6234 Brookgate Dr.

6234 Brookgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6234 Brookgate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
concierge
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
6234 Brookgate Dr. Available 03/15/20 6234 Brookgate Dr. - Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1894
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher

Extras: Gorgeous and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath home priced to lease today! You'll be delighted by its open concept living. There's a family room with a cozy brick fireplace. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets, counter space and cute granite countertops. Great sized bedrooms and accommodating master suite. The master bath comes with a stylish dual vanity. Nice sized fenced back yard, 2 car attached garage. A deal like this won't last long... SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE2216174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6234 Brookgate Dr. have any available units?
6234 Brookgate Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 6234 Brookgate Dr. have?
Some of 6234 Brookgate Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6234 Brookgate Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6234 Brookgate Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6234 Brookgate Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6234 Brookgate Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 6234 Brookgate Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6234 Brookgate Dr. offers parking.
Does 6234 Brookgate Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6234 Brookgate Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6234 Brookgate Dr. have a pool?
No, 6234 Brookgate Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6234 Brookgate Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6234 Brookgate Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6234 Brookgate Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6234 Brookgate Dr. has units with dishwashers.

