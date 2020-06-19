Amenities
6234 Brookgate Dr. Available 03/15/20 6234 Brookgate Dr. - Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1894
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher
Extras: Gorgeous and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath home priced to lease today! You'll be delighted by its open concept living. There's a family room with a cozy brick fireplace. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets, counter space and cute granite countertops. Great sized bedrooms and accommodating master suite. The master bath comes with a stylish dual vanity. Nice sized fenced back yard, 2 car attached garage. A deal like this won't last long... SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
