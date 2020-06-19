Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters Property Amenities concierge parking garage online portal

6234 Brookgate Dr. Available 03/15/20 6234 Brookgate Dr. - Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1375

Security Deposit: $1175

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1894

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher



Extras: Gorgeous and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath home priced to lease today! You'll be delighted by its open concept living. There's a family room with a cozy brick fireplace. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets, counter space and cute granite countertops. Great sized bedrooms and accommodating master suite. The master bath comes with a stylish dual vanity. Nice sized fenced back yard, 2 car attached garage. A deal like this won't last long... SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913



(RLNE2216174)