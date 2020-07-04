Amenities
538 Cypresswood Trace Available 08/15/19 538 Cypreswood Trace - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1455
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: LOOK NO FURTHER! Check out this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Located in the well established Cypresswood Lake neighborhood. Open concept floor plan. Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Spacious open bedrooms. Master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower! WHY WAIT! GET IT NOW!
No Pets Allowed
