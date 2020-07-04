Amenities

air conditioning bathtub range

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub range Property Amenities

538 Cypresswood Trace Available 08/15/19 538 Cypreswood Trace - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1425

Security Deposit: $1225

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1455

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: LOOK NO FURTHER! Check out this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Located in the well established Cypresswood Lake neighborhood. Open concept floor plan. Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Spacious open bedrooms. Master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower! WHY WAIT! GET IT NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4132947)