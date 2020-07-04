All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 538 Cypresswood Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
538 Cypresswood Trace
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:44 AM

538 Cypresswood Trace

538 Cypresswood Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

538 Cypresswood Trace, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

air conditioning
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
538 Cypresswood Trace Available 08/15/19 538 Cypreswood Trace - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1455
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: LOOK NO FURTHER! Check out this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Located in the well established Cypresswood Lake neighborhood. Open concept floor plan. Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Spacious open bedrooms. Master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower! WHY WAIT! GET IT NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4132947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Cypresswood Trace have any available units?
538 Cypresswood Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 538 Cypresswood Trace currently offering any rent specials?
538 Cypresswood Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Cypresswood Trace pet-friendly?
No, 538 Cypresswood Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 538 Cypresswood Trace offer parking?
No, 538 Cypresswood Trace does not offer parking.
Does 538 Cypresswood Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Cypresswood Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Cypresswood Trace have a pool?
No, 538 Cypresswood Trace does not have a pool.
Does 538 Cypresswood Trace have accessible units?
No, 538 Cypresswood Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Cypresswood Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Cypresswood Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Cypresswood Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 538 Cypresswood Trace has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine