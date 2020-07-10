4515 Sloangate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator pool

Wow lots of bang for your buck in this well-kept 4/2/2. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! NO PET DEPOSIT!!! Easy qualifications!!! (Ask Me How)! Charming single-story home with lots of natural lighting. Nice size kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of counter and cabinet space for storage. Large living area with corner fireplace and High ceilings with Skylight! HUGE Covered Patio 34x14 with outside sink, Big Shed for storage and Citrus Trees in Back Yard! Fresh paint! Laminate Flooring in all Bedrooms! Close to Schools and Convenient to Everything! Price to lease fast!