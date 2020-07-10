All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:17 PM

4515 Sloangate Drive

4515 Sloangate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4515 Sloangate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Wow lots of bang for your buck in this well-kept 4/2/2. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! NO PET DEPOSIT!!! Easy qualifications!!! (Ask Me How)! Charming single-story home with lots of natural lighting. Nice size kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of counter and cabinet space for storage. Large living area with corner fireplace and High ceilings with Skylight! HUGE Covered Patio 34x14 with outside sink, Big Shed for storage and Citrus Trees in Back Yard! Fresh paint! Laminate Flooring in all Bedrooms! Close to Schools and Convenient to Everything! Price to lease fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Sloangate Drive have any available units?
4515 Sloangate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 Sloangate Drive have?
Some of 4515 Sloangate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Sloangate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Sloangate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Sloangate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4515 Sloangate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 4515 Sloangate Drive offer parking?
No, 4515 Sloangate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4515 Sloangate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 Sloangate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Sloangate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4515 Sloangate Drive has a pool.
Does 4515 Sloangate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4515 Sloangate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Sloangate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 Sloangate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

