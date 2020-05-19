4426 Monteith Drive

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1300

Security Deposit: $1100

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1729

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD IN SPRING! This home is conveniently located minutes form interstate 45 and from the beltway, Offers a large living room area with lovely fireplace perfect to cuddle next to on a cold windy night! Kitchen with enough counter and cabinet space, Cute breakfast nook area, dinning room with lots of natural lighting, Bedrooms with plenty of storage space, fenced backyard and much more all priced to lease today! APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.