4426 Monteith Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4426 Monteith Drive

4426 Monteith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4426 Monteith Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1729
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD IN SPRING! This home is conveniently located minutes form interstate 45 and from the beltway, Offers a large living room area with lovely fireplace perfect to cuddle next to on a cold windy night! Kitchen with enough counter and cabinet space, Cute breakfast nook area, dinning room with lots of natural lighting, Bedrooms with plenty of storage space, fenced backyard and much more all priced to lease today! APPLY NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 Monteith Drive have any available units?
4426 Monteith Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 4426 Monteith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4426 Monteith Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 Monteith Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4426 Monteith Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 4426 Monteith Drive offer parking?
No, 4426 Monteith Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4426 Monteith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 Monteith Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 Monteith Drive have a pool?
No, 4426 Monteith Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4426 Monteith Drive have accessible units?
No, 4426 Monteith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 Monteith Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 Monteith Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4426 Monteith Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4426 Monteith Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

