Home
/
Spring, TX
/
4426 McCleester Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4426 McCleester Dr

4426 Mccleester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4426 Mccleester Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/33a41ec0de ----
More than another rental home! This one story 3 bedroom / 2 bath house is Updated and ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Pride of ownership is evident! NEW TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! NEW CEILING FANS! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT! Renovated bathrooms and kitchen w/GRANITE countertops and tile backsplash. Stove, built in microwave, and dishwasher INCLUDED! Large living and dining area! Nice Master Bedroom w/tiled-in shower and WIC. Huge Backyard with an oversized cemented patio. Excellent location with convenient access to I-45, Hardy Toll Rd, Grand Pkwy and The Woodlands shopping!  PRICED TO LEASE FAST! Hurry and Schedule a Self Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/774870?source=marketing or CALL 888-659-9596 (Property# 774870). Contact Leasing Agent for more information on this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Small dogs only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 McCleester Dr have any available units?
4426 McCleester Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 McCleester Dr have?
Some of 4426 McCleester Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 McCleester Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4426 McCleester Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 McCleester Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4426 McCleester Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4426 McCleester Dr offer parking?
No, 4426 McCleester Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4426 McCleester Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 McCleester Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 McCleester Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4426 McCleester Dr has a pool.
Does 4426 McCleester Dr have accessible units?
No, 4426 McCleester Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 McCleester Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4426 McCleester Dr has units with dishwashers.

