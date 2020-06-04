4426 McCleester Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/33a41ec0de ----

More than another rental home! This one story 3 bedroom / 2 bath house is Updated and ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Pride of ownership is evident! NEW TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! NEW CEILING FANS! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT! Renovated bathrooms and kitchen w/GRANITE countertops and tile backsplash. Stove, built in microwave, and dishwasher INCLUDED! Large living and dining area! Nice Master Bedroom w/tiled-in shower and WIC. Huge Backyard with an oversized cemented patio. Excellent location with convenient access to I-45, Hardy Toll Rd, Grand Pkwy and The Woodlands shopping! PRICED TO LEASE FAST! Hurry and Schedule a Self Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/774870?source=marketing or CALL 888-659-9596 (Property# 774870). Contact Leasing Agent for more information on this home.