Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:31 PM

4214 Rosegate Dr

4214 Rosegate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4214 Rosegate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
4214 Rosegate Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1480
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Disposal.

Extras: HEY! Come see this gorgeous recently renovated property! Very well located in an established growing area close to Exxon Campus and the Woodlands. This cute property comes with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 roomy baths. Kitchen with plenty of storage space between cabinets and countertops. Fresh paint and recently installed floors throughout the house. Nice natural illumination from sunlight. Spacious living room, two-car attached garage and more! Priced to lease fast. APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5527544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 Rosegate Dr have any available units?
4214 Rosegate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 Rosegate Dr have?
Some of 4214 Rosegate Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 Rosegate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Rosegate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Rosegate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4214 Rosegate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 4214 Rosegate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4214 Rosegate Dr offers parking.
Does 4214 Rosegate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 Rosegate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Rosegate Dr have a pool?
No, 4214 Rosegate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4214 Rosegate Dr have accessible units?
No, 4214 Rosegate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Rosegate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4214 Rosegate Dr has units with dishwashers.

