4214 Rosegate Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1480
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Disposal.
Extras: HEY! Come see this gorgeous recently renovated property! Very well located in an established growing area close to Exxon Campus and the Woodlands. This cute property comes with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 roomy baths. Kitchen with plenty of storage space between cabinets and countertops. Fresh paint and recently installed floors throughout the house. Nice natural illumination from sunlight. Spacious living room, two-car attached garage and more! Priced to lease fast. APPLY NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
