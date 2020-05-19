Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated concierge online portal

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range recently renovated Property Amenities concierge parking garage online portal

4214 Rosegate Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1300

Security Deposit: $1100

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1480

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Disposal.



Extras: HEY! Come see this gorgeous recently renovated property! Very well located in an established growing area close to Exxon Campus and the Woodlands. This cute property comes with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 roomy baths. Kitchen with plenty of storage space between cabinets and countertops. Fresh paint and recently installed floors throughout the house. Nice natural illumination from sunlight. Spacious living room, two-car attached garage and more! Priced to lease fast. APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE5527544)