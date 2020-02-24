Rent Calculator
3102 Running River Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3102 Running River Drive
3102 Running River Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
3102 Running River Ln, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet neighborhood inn a culdesac. No carpet in the house and move in ready.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23860
(RLNE4593904)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3102 Running River Drive have any available units?
3102 Running River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3102 Running River Drive have?
Some of 3102 Running River Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3102 Running River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Running River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Running River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Running River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Running River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Running River Drive offers parking.
Does 3102 Running River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Running River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Running River Drive have a pool?
No, 3102 Running River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Running River Drive have accessible units?
No, 3102 Running River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Running River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Running River Drive has units with dishwashers.
