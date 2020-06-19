Amenities
25910 Old Carriage Ln Available 09/15/19 25910 Old Carriage Ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1849
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Beautiful 2 Story home! Offers a large master bedroom down stairs and 3 spacious bedrooms up. Game room & bedrooms with plenty of storage space. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room with high ceilings and cozy fireplace perfect for cold months. Located on a corner lot near Spring Trails Preserve. Schedule your showing today! DON'T WAIT!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE2891932)