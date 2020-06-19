All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 25910 Old Carriage Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
25910 Old Carriage Ln
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:25 AM

25910 Old Carriage Ln

25910 Old Carriage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25910 Old Carriage Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
25910 Old Carriage Ln Available 09/15/19 25910 Old Carriage Ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1849
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Beautiful 2 Story home! Offers a large master bedroom down stairs and 3 spacious bedrooms up. Game room & bedrooms with plenty of storage space. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room with high ceilings and cozy fireplace perfect for cold months. Located on a corner lot near Spring Trails Preserve. Schedule your showing today! DON'T WAIT!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2891932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25910 Old Carriage Ln have any available units?
25910 Old Carriage Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 25910 Old Carriage Ln have?
Some of 25910 Old Carriage Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25910 Old Carriage Ln currently offering any rent specials?
25910 Old Carriage Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25910 Old Carriage Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 25910 Old Carriage Ln is pet friendly.
Does 25910 Old Carriage Ln offer parking?
Yes, 25910 Old Carriage Ln offers parking.
Does 25910 Old Carriage Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25910 Old Carriage Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25910 Old Carriage Ln have a pool?
No, 25910 Old Carriage Ln does not have a pool.
Does 25910 Old Carriage Ln have accessible units?
No, 25910 Old Carriage Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 25910 Old Carriage Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 25910 Old Carriage Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd
Spring, TX 77379
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine