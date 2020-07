Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

Home is where the heart is, and this home might just steal yours! Extremely renovated 3 bedroom home located near Bustling Old Town Spring in a quiet nostalgic, tree lined neighborhood called Lexington Woods. This spacious floorpan shows like homes showcased on HGTV/DIY. updated paint, beautiful dark laminate wood flooring in main areas with a HUGE backyard! Many neighborhood amenities including pool, dog park, walking trails, hiking, and fishing!