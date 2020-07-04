2423 Marble Falls Drive

Amenities

This well maintained 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home is the perfect place to call home! Recent updated kitchen counter-tops and cabinets! Includes the Refrigerator and other appliances in the kitchen! Recently painted and like NEW carpet! Laminate wood and tile flooring w/carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious bedrooms and family room with w/fireplace. Bathroom recent renovated! No Flooding! Large fenced backyard with nice shade trees that produce grapefruit! Located close to Area Schools &amp; Amenities. Easy Access to Airport and Major Freeways. READY FOR MOVE IN!