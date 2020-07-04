All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 19 2019

2423 Marble Falls Drive

2423 Marble Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2423 Marble Falls Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This well maintained 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home is the perfect place to call home! Recent updated kitchen counter-tops and cabinets! Includes the Refrigerator and other appliances in the kitchen! Recently painted and like NEW carpet! Laminate wood and tile flooring w/carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious bedrooms and family room with w/fireplace. Bathroom recent renovated! No Flooding! Large fenced backyard with nice shade trees that produce grapefruit! Located close to Area Schools &amp;amp; Amenities. Easy Access to Airport and Major Freeways. READY FOR MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 Marble Falls Drive have any available units?
2423 Marble Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2423 Marble Falls Drive have?
Some of 2423 Marble Falls Drive's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 Marble Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Marble Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 Marble Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2423 Marble Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 2423 Marble Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 2423 Marble Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2423 Marble Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 Marble Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 Marble Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 2423 Marble Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2423 Marble Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 2423 Marble Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 Marble Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2423 Marble Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

