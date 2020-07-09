24118 Red Sky Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool concierge fireplace online portal

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge pool online portal

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1325

Security Deposit: $1125

Processing fee: $200

Preseffed Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet:1479

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher



Extras: Wow! Do not miss out on this beautiful, priced to lease fast, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! It has a large living featuring a cozy fireplace and stylish high ceilings. This gem also comes with a large, open kitchen with a kitchenette area. Great sized carpeted bedrooms. Large, fenced backyard and you also get access to the community pool. Don't wait...A steal like this won't last long! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



