All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 24118 Red Sky Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
24118 Red Sky Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:49 AM

24118 Red Sky Drive

24118 Red Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24118 Red Sky Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
concierge
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
pool
online portal
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1555155?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1325
Security Deposit: $1125
Processing fee: $200
Preseffed Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet:1479
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher

Extras: Wow! Do not miss out on this beautiful, priced to lease fast, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! It has a large living featuring a cozy fireplace and stylish high ceilings. This gem also comes with a large, open kitchen with a kitchenette area. Great sized carpeted bedrooms. Large, fenced backyard and you also get access to the community pool. Don't wait...A steal like this won't last long! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24118 Red Sky Drive have any available units?
24118 Red Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24118 Red Sky Drive have?
Some of 24118 Red Sky Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24118 Red Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24118 Red Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24118 Red Sky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24118 Red Sky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24118 Red Sky Drive offer parking?
No, 24118 Red Sky Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24118 Red Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24118 Red Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24118 Red Sky Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24118 Red Sky Drive has a pool.
Does 24118 Red Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 24118 Red Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24118 Red Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24118 Red Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy
Spring, TX 77373
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine