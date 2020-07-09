24118 Red Sky Drive

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1325
Security Deposit: $1125
Processing fee: $200
Preseffed Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet:1479
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher
Extras: Wow! Do not miss out on this beautiful, priced to lease fast, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! It has a large living featuring a cozy fireplace and stylish high ceilings. This gem also comes with a large, open kitchen with a kitchenette area. Great sized carpeted bedrooms. Large, fenced backyard and you also get access to the community pool. Don't wait...A steal like this won't last long! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
